Openwashing in Microsoft-Funded Site and Microsoft-Controlled OSI
Silicon Angle ☛ Cohere open-sources Aya 23 series of multilingual LLMs
Cohere Inc. today introduced Aya 23, a new family of open-source large language models that can understand 23 languages. Toronto-based Cohere is an Proprietary Chaffbot Company competitor backed by more than $400 million in funding from Nvidia Corp., Oracle Corp. and other investors.
When Open Source turns sour: A brush with mistaken identity
Public shaming is common online, but in Open Source the reliance on reputation and collaboration makes it especially damaging to contributors.
Open Source Initiative ☛ Exploring openness in AI: Insights from the Columbia Convening [Ed: The Openwashing Initiative of Microsoft keeps pushing "Hey Hi" hype. OSI does not promote Open Source, it promotes proprietary software sponsors wanting to disguise themselves as "open".]
A framework to discuss openness and Hey Hi (AI) published by Columbia Institute of Global Politics and Mozilla, in collaboration with OSI and leading Hey Hi (AI) scholars and practitioners.