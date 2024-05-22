Fedora, Red Hat, and Layoffs Inpending
Ankur Sinha "FranciscoD": Week 20 update
NeuroFedora ☛ The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 20 May 1300 UTC
Jiri Eischmann: Fedora 40 Release Party in Prague
Last Friday I organized a Fedora 40 release party in Prague. A month ago I got a message from Karel Ziegler of Etnetera Core if we could do a Fedora release party in Prague again. Etnetera Core is a mid-sized company that does custom software development and uses Red Bait technologies. They have a really cool office in Prague which we used as a venue for release parties several times in pre-covid times.
We got a bit unlucky with the date this time. It was really terrible weather in Prague on Friday. It was pouring outside. Moreover the Ice Hockey World Championship is taking place in Prague now and the Czech team played against Austria at the time of the release party. These two things contributed to the less than expected attendance. But in the end roughly 15 people showed up.
Venture Beat ☛ IBM CEO praises real open source for enterprise gen AI, new efforts emerge at Think 2024 [Ed: He does not even use "Open Source" and he's putting his bet on buzzwords, not a viable strategy]
IBM CEO explains why open source gen Hey Hi (AI) matters as Granite models get an Apache license and new Hey Hi (AI) assistants are announced at Think 2024.
Silicon Angle ☛ IBM pivots to focus on code generation with open-source Granite generative Hey Hi (AI) modelsIBM Corp. today made clear its intention to stay at the forefront of generative artificial intelligence development, announcing a host of updates to its year-old watsonx platform, including a new family of open-source Granite models.
Fedora Infrastructure Status: Upgrade of Copr servers
We're updating copr packages to the new versions which will bring new features and bugfixes.
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Launch Fedora 40 in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Azure [Ed: Red Hat is shilling Microsoft again, instead of competing.]
In Fedora 40, Cloud images for Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Microsoft trap Azure are directly available in Microsoft trap Azure via its new Community Gallery feature. This article will describe how to use these.
Red Hat ☛ OpenShift Virtualization for vSphere admins: A change in the traditional storage paradigm
For the second entry in our series introducing Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization to VMware vSphere administrators, we are going to discuss storage. In our previous article, we compared OpenShift Virtualization network configurations to how networks are often laid out in most general deployments of VMware vSphere. With this article, we will focus on how a containerized virtualization solution presents an entirely new storage paradigm when compared to what traditional virtualization administrators are used to.
The Register UK ☛ Red Hat middleware takes a back seat in strategic shuffle
Red Hat is slowing or stopping development of some of its middleware software, a situation which could result in some staff layoffs.
The Register has seen what purports to be an internal email from the IBM subsidiary's vice president of Middleware Engineering, Mark Little, revealing that development and maintenance of several of the company's products will be slowed, stopped, or – using one of everyone's favorite bits of corporate euphemism – "rightsized."
Apparently the changes are part of the company's "strategic realignment," which is assessing the Hat's products and services "to identify those that no longer aligned with our long-term strategy." The goal is double-digit growth, but it's possible it is a new, but masked, round of layoffs. We are sure this has nothing whatsoever to do with Red Hat retaining McKinsey & Company a couple of months ago.