Coding, Kernel, and Kiwi TCMS 13.3

AAEON unveils the de next-TGU8-EZBOX, described as the smallest edge PC in the world equipped with an Intel Core CPU. This latest innovation in the de next series combines top-tier performance with an ultra-compact design, making it ideal for edge computing and IoT gateway applications in constrained spaces.

The newly launched AtomMan X7 Ti by Minisforum is a compact mini PC designed for diverse computing needs. It features robust specifications, including the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H for high processing power and Intel Arc Graphics for enhanced performance in gaming and graphic design.

Coming five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.4, the KDE Plasma 6.0.5 update is here to improve the scrolling performance of long scrollable views in the Plasma Discover package manager, the HDR mode when using Night Color, support for screens using fractional scaling, and the search/filter field in Plasma’s Printers widget.

The biggest new feature of the upcoming NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series is the highly anticipated explicit GPU sync support for Wayland via the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol that was recently implemented in major desktop environment releases like GNOME 46.1 and the soon-to-be-released KDE Plasma 6.1.

Coming a little over three months after HandBrake 1.7.3, the HandBrake 1.8 release introduces a GTK4 port of the UI for Linux users, along with recursive file scan support, refreshed app icons, new --clear-queue and --auto-start-queue flags, and support for drag-and-drop multi-file scanning.

Highlights of IceWM 3.5 include a new -i or --install option that makes it possible to install an icewm-extra theme, file argument completion in the address bar, new cd and pwd commands in the address bar, improved tilde expansion on user login names, and documented address bar editing keys.

Fwupd 1.9.20 comes three weeks after fwupd 1.9.19 and adds support for FPC FF2 fingerprint devices, new APIs to allow the uploading of reports for use in the GNOME Firmware application, and support for allowing users to upload the entire devicelist file to the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).

MX Linux 23.3 is here four months after MX Linux 23.2 and it’s based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 “Bookworm” operating system release. This means that most of the packages, including the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel, have been updated to the versions from Debian Bookworm’s repos.