Coding, Kernel, and Kiwi TCMS 13.3
Medevel ☛ The Gowebly CLI, Create Full-stack Web App with Golang, Alpine.js, HTMX, and Tailwind CSS
Go, also known as Golang, is a statically typed, compiled language known for its simplicity and efficiency, making it ideal for web application development.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.21 Curry Primed
A long standing documentation Pull Request by Daniel Sockwell has been merged by Will Coleda: basically replacing the term “curry” by “prime”. And this was the start of quite a bit of documentation cleanup by Will Coleda: fixing typos, wrong links and generally streamlining the Raku documentation.
Kernel Space
LWN ☛ Axboe: What's new with io_uring in 6.10
Jens Axboe describes
the new io_uring features that will be a part of the 6.10 kernel
Bundles are multiple buffers used in a single operation. On the
receive side, this means a single receive may utilize multiple
buffers, reducing the roundtrip through the networking stack from N
per N buffers to just a single one. On the send side, this also
enables better handling of how an application deals with sends from
a socket, eliminating the need to serialize sends on a single
socket. Bundles work with provided buffers, hence this feature also
adds support for provided buffers for send operations.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 13.3
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 13.3!
