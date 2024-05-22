Alpine Linux 3.20 Released with Initial Support for 64-Bit RISC-V, KDE Plasma 6

posted by Marius Nestor on May 22, 2024



Coming five and a half months after Alpine Linux 3.19, the Alpine Linux 3.20 release is still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and introduces initial support for the 64-bit RISC-V architecture, as well as support for the latest GNOME 46 and KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.

Under the hood, the new Alpine Linux release has up-to-date components, including LLVM 18, Node.js 20.10 LTS, Python 3.12, Ruby 3.3, Rust 1.78, Crystal 1.12, Go 1.22, and .NET 8.0. It also adds support for the Sway 1.9 tiling Wayland compositor and renames the yq package to yq-go.

Read on