posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 22, 2024



Quoting: AlmaLinux Launches Engineering Steering Committee —

Three years after AlmaLinux’s first stable release, the distro has reached a new milestone with the creation of the AlmaLinux Engineering Steering Committee (ALESCo), established with a clear mission: to steer the technical future of AlmaLinux.

The committee operates under the directives of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board and aims to maintain the distribution’s robustness, reliability, sustainability, and relevance.

Essentially, ALESCo will serve as the “air traffic control” for AlmaLinux’s engineering efforts, overseeing the work of Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and ensuring that the operating system evolves in line with user needs and technological advancements.