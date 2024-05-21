posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 21, 2024



Quoting: The wait is over: TUXEDO OS with Plasma 6 - TUXEDO Computers —

The most important technical change with Plasma 6 is the default setting of Wayland as the display server instead of the previous X11 display server. We have already described the differences between X11 and Wayland in an article in our knowledge base.

The new display protocol promises, among other things, less tearing and artifacts as well as better configurability for multi-monitor environments. In the best case scenario, you will not notice the change or even perceive it as positive. However, there are cases where you should stick with X11 for the time being. This applies in particular to owners of older Nvidia cards that require drivers older than v495.44.

We make it easy for you to test which session type is the most suitable for you at the moment. To provide you with a quick and easy way to switch between X11 and Wayland, we have included an easy selection option. It does not matter whether you use the ISO image or the WebFAI for installation. After installation, you can continue to choose X11 or Wayland every time you restart. You will find the selection at the bottom left in the login manager. You can therefore safely test whether Wayland already fulfills all your requirements, or whether you want to stay with X11 for the time being.