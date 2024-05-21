posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 21, 2024



Quoting: NyArch Linux is the cutest distribution for fans of anime and manga | ZDNET —

NyArch Linux is an operating system made especially for those who love Japanese culture, especially pop culture… more specifically, manga and anime. I spent many years watching anime and reading manga and although it's been a while, I still dive in now and then and watch a random anime to either reconnect to memories of grad school or just enjoy some seriously good animation and storytelling.

But having an anime/mange-inspired Linux distribution? That sounds like fun.

It is.