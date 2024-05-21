Devices and Open Hardware Stories
-
Herman Õunapuu ☛ OpenWRT, ISP modem and dynamic IP addresses: how to fix connectivity issues without rebooting your router every time
Every 5 minutes, the router pings Google’s DNS server. If that command succeeds, then the internet connection works and that’s it. If the ping fails, then the other half of the shell command is executed, which brings up the wan interface on my router.
-
Hackaday ☛ Home Assistant Display Uses E-Ink
[Markus] grabbed an ESP32 and created a good-looking e-ink dashboard that can act as a status display for Home Automation. However, the hardware is generic enough that it could work as a weather station or even a task scheduler.
-
CNX Software ☛ NetBurner SOMRT1061 – A stamp-sized dual Ethernet SoM powered by NXP’s i.MX RT1061 crossover processor
The NetBurner SOMRT1061 is a System-on-Module (SoM) that comes in a very compact stamp-sized footprint that measures just 25.4mm x 25.4mm, yet boasts a rugged design and 67 usable GPIO pins with edge connectors.
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ It's MagPi Monday!
Here’s a selection of some of the awesome things we got sent this month. Remember to follow along at the hashtag #MagPiMonday!
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ RISC-V adoption predicted to get Hey Hi (AI) boost — forecast shows 50% growth every year until 2030 for the open-standard ISA
Market research from Omdia predicts that the RISC-V CPU instruction set will see meteoric growth over the 2020s, gaining adoption in multiple industries thanks to its open-standard nature, until RISC-V chips make up 25% of the global market.
-