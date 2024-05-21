today's leftovers
University of Toronto ☛ My GNU Emacs MH mail folder completion in MH-E
In the GNU Emacs way, I didn't so much rewrite MH-E's mail folder completion as add a second folder completion system along side it, and then rebound some keys to use my system. Writing my system was possible because it turned out MH-E had already done most of the work for me, by being able to collect a complete list of all folder names (which it used to support its use of the GNU Emacs Speedbar).
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
2024-05-18 [Older] Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Understanding SOAR: Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response for Ubuntu Servers
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ubuntu 24.10 roadmap includes Wayland by default for NVIDIA
It seems 2024 truly is the year of Wayland on the Linux desktop huh? Even Canonical are now planning to have it by default for NVIDIA for Ubuntu 24.10. Canonical developer Oliver Smith, who is now the Interim Engineering Director for the Ubuntu Desktop team, posted a fresh roadmap of what's to come and it all sounds quite exciting.
Net and Education
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Reminder: IndieWeb Carnival May is still running
This month’s IndieWeb Carnival is hosted by yours truly! ✨
Adafruit ☛ The Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter exceeds 11,000 subscribers #Python #CircuitPython #MicroPython @Adafruit
The Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter exceeded 11,000 subscribers today! Thank you!
Michał Sapka ☛ Run Your Own Mail Server
I am a fan of Michael W. Lucas’s writing. Someday I’ll even read some of his fiction, but now I squeal just thinking of his tech books. You may find my review of some of his works on this site: Absolute Freebsd and ZFS Mastery. A few months ago I supported his work on a book called Run Your Own Email Server, because of course I’d love to!
Daniel Pocock ☛ Choosing an RSS feed reader
If you want to know about new articles on my blog without having to check social media then the best solution is an RSS feed reader.
You can get feed readers that work through a web site and you can get feed readers that are installed as apps in your phone.
Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_dumpbinary v2.17 released
This release adds two new options to command pg_restorebinary:[...]
