Microsoft Ebbing Away in Jamaica, Just Like in Most Places

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 21, 2024,

updated May 21, 2024



Older: Microsoft Falling Below 60% in Jamaica's Desktops/Laptops, Below 22% Overall

This month it's even worse, now it's 16% (it was measured at 15% two months ago):

15 years ago Windows was measured there at over 96%.