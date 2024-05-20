HandBrake 1.8 Video Transcoder Adds GTK4 Port on Linux, FFmpeg 7.0 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on May 20, 2024



Coming a little over three months after HandBrake 1.7.3, the HandBrake 1.8 release introduces a GTK4 port of the UI for Linux users, along with recursive file scan support, refreshed app icons, new --clear-queue and --auto-start-queue flags, and support for drag-and-drop multi-file scanning.

Also for Linux users, HandBrake 1.8 updates the “Open Source” button to make the folder/batch mode more discoverable, updates many of the existing language translations, fixes miscellaneous bugs, and adds various other smaller improvements for a better experience.

