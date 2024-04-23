today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ Making virtual machine network interfaces inactive in Linux libvirt
Today, for reasons beyond the scope of this entry, I was interested in arranging to boot a libvirt-based virtual machine with a network interface that had no link signal, or at least lacked the virtual equivalent of it. It was not entirely obvious how to do this, and some of the ways I tried didn't work. So let's start with the easier thing to do, which is to set up a network interface that exists but doesn't talk to anything.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Change your Ghost blog URL with nginx
This always trips me up, so I’m putting it here for posterity. It assumes you’re running Ghost, and proxying it through (free)nginx.
-
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ The only two log levels you need are INFO and ERROR
Logging is a critical tool for maintaining any web application, and yet we're getting it wrong.
With great logs, you can see what your application is doing. And without them? Things can be broken left and right without you ever finding out. Instead, you wonder why your customers don't come back, and shrug, and blame someone other than engineering.
Unfortunately, it's common for us to log in ways that are unhelpful. Log levels are inconsistent, and logs are added to fix bugs then removed afterwards. But come on, you saw the title, this is about the log levels, mostly.
-
Andy Bell ☛ Testing HTML With Modern CSS
Heydon Pickering unleashes the power that CSS gives us with selectors and custom properties to create handy tests to make sure your markup is up to scratch.
I won’t dilute Heydon’s article by trying to summarise it, but if you’re similar to me by thinking “there’s gotta be something more powerful that :has() can do for us”, then Heydon has some answers to that.