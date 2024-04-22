Security Leftovers
-
CISA ☛ 2024-04-12 [Older] Citrix Releases Security Updates for XenServer and Citrix Hypervisor
-
CISA ☛ 2024-04-12 [Older] Juniper Releases Security Bulletin for Multiple Juniper Products
-
Deutsche Welle ☛ 2024-04-15 [Older] New EU cybersecurity rules push carmakers to shun old models
-
US News And World Report ☛ 2024-04-16 [Older] Vote on EU Cybersecurity Label Delayed to May, Sources Say
-
The Straits Times ☛ App managing student devices in 127 schools hacked; names and e-mail addresses leaked: MOE
The names and e-mail addresses of parents and teachers of 127 primary and secondary schools were leaked after a mobile platform on students’ personal learning devices was hacked, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on April 19.
The Mobile Guardian app, which is installed on personal learning devices including Chromebook laptops and Apple’s iPad tablets, helps parents manage their children’s device use and restrict specific websites, apps and screen time.
Mobile Guardian’s user management portal was compromised at its headquarters by an incident of unauthorised access, which led to the leak of names and e-mail addresses of parents and teachers from five primary schools and 122 secondary schools, said MOE in a statement on its website. The figure means around a third of all primary and secondary schools in Singapore were affected by this leak.
-
Valley Mountain Regional Center discloses a breach, but are patients still in the dark?
In November 2021, Valley Mountain Regional Center (VMRC) notified HHS that multiple employees were the victims of a phishing scheme that compromised the protected health information (PHI) of 17,197 individuals. They notified HHS, affected individuals, media, and provided substitute notice. HHS reports, “In its mitigation efforts, the Business Associate strengthened its technical safeguards to better protect PHI. OCR provided technical assistance to them.”
But in August 2023, when VMRC discovered another breach, they did not promptly notify HHS, regulators, or patients. DataBreaches’ worksheet for the month noted that the ransomware group known as Karakurt had added VMRC to their leak site in early August. But there was no disclosure by VMRC at the time or since then, it seems — until now.
-
Windows TCO
-
The Register UK ☛ Why Microsoft is a national security threat • The Register
-
MSN ☛ Cyberattack on Change Healthcare has scammers targeting Nebraska patients
Bryan Health has received multiple reports of scammers reaching out to patients claiming to be representatives from hospitals across Nebraska and surrounding areas. Scammers are reportedly telling patients they’re entitled to a full refund if they provide them with a credit card number.
-
Two ransomware attacks in 2023 first disclosed in April — Kisco Senior Living, Blackstone Valley Community Health Care
Two more ransomware incidents that occurred in 2023 were disclosed this week. One was disclosed 10 months after the incident, and the other was disclosed 5 months after the incident.
-