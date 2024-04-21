today's howtos
Network World ☛ Shredding files on Linux with the shred command
The shred command is a good option for removing files from a Linux system in a way that makes them virtually impossible to recover.
TechTarget ☛ How to deploy and configure xrdp on Linux
When organizations run Linux, they may need to link those systems to Windows via Remote Desktop Protocol. Learn how to set this up and what configuration options there are.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Passthrough USB Devices to Proxmox VE 8 Virtual Machines (VMs)
You can passthrough USB devices from your Proxmox VE host to any of your Proxmox VE virtual machines (VMs) and access the USB devices from the Proxmox VE virtual machines in the same way as you do on any other computers.
XDA ☛ How to build an AirPlay receiver using a Raspberry Pi
Need a cheap AirPlay receiver for audio streaming? An old Raspberry Pi can turn your old tv into a smart speaker.