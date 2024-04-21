BSD: History and a Move to Debian GNU/Linux at iXsystems

I was really disappointed when I got to know that the FreeBSD based TrueNAS CORE storage appliance – owned and developed by iXsystems – will be moved into the ‘maintenance’ mode and that (Debian) Linux based TrueNAS SCALE is the future of their offerings. Later iXsystems after all the backslash started to ‘calm down’ that situation stating that FreeBSD based TrueNAS CORE is feature complete and that they do not have plans to kill the FreeBSD based solution … but we all know that TrueNAS CORE uses – for example – abandoned by creator and by the rest of the World – the iocage FreeBSD Jails management framework – its been 5 or more years since the iocage was last touched for any reason.

One could expect a ‘move’ into plain FreeBSD Jails or something that is alive and kicking such as BastilleBSD or something Pot/Nomad related as Klara posted here – Cluster Provisioning on FreeBSD – not so long ago.