Distributions and Operating Systems: Ubuntu, Debian, OpenSUSE, and Quirky
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Let’s talk open design
At Canonical, we’re committed to open-source principles and fostering collaboration.
Debian Family
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Montreal's Debian & Stuff - March 2024
Time really flies when
you are really busyyou have fun! Our Montréal Debian User Group met on Sunday March 31st and I only just found the time to write our report :)
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/16
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week has been filled with 7 snapshots (0411, 0412, 0414, 0415, 0416, 0416, and 0418). From a staging perspective, things looked rather easy – which means the package maintainers have done a great job submitting things that work and have most likely been pretested. The most interesting changes during this week include: [...]
New Releases
Barry Kauler ☛ QV version 20240419 pre-alpha released
QV is a new very experimental GNU/Linux distribution, under development and still evolving. To read about what has happened so far, follow the blog posts with the "quirky" tag:
In a nutshell, QV has many features of EasyOS, except does not have a layered filesystem, nor SFS files. It is a "frugal full" installation, built from Void GNU/Linux packages using the XBPS package manager. It also has some EasyOS Kirkstone .tar.xz and PET packages. Another very significant feature is that QV is installed in a btrfs filesystem, with support for compression and snapshots.
I have been playing with a logo; this is the latest: [...]
