Distributions and Operating Systems: Ubuntu, Debian, OpenSUSE, and Quirky

QV is a new very experimental GNU/Linux distribution, under development and still evolving. To read about what has happened so far, follow the blog posts with the "quirky" tag:

In a nutshell, QV has many features of EasyOS, except does not have a layered filesystem, nor SFS files. It is a "frugal full" installation, built from Void GNU/Linux packages using the XBPS package manager. It also has some EasyOS Kirkstone .tar.xz and PET packages. Another very significant feature is that QV is installed in a btrfs filesystem, with support for compression and snapshots.

I have been playing with a logo; this is the latest: [...]