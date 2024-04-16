Purism Differentiator Series And Librem 5
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 16, 2024
It is not just important to deliver products that respect people and their rights to privacy, security, and individual freedoms, it is important to make sure those products are of high quality and long lasting. We iterate our hardware versions and new products with a care for quality and component selection that we believe will make our customers proud to use and show off. From the hardware kill switches to the anodized aluminum to the fast and powerful chipsets selected, we work hard to source the best quality for our products.
When assessing the security of smartphones, several crucial aspects must be considered. It is impossible to overstate the need for robust security measures in today’s linked world. As technology develops, there are also increasing risks to our privacy and personal information. Consequently, it’s critical to remain on top of things and spend money on a smartphone that puts security first.