PMS – interactive console client for the Music Player Daemon

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 16, 2024



Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. We’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks, but we’re endeavouring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.

MPD is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.

Practical Music Search (PMS) is an interactive Vim-like console client for the Music Player Daemon. The software was originally coded in C++ but it’s been rewritten in Go. It’s free and open source software.

