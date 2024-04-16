today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install Cacti (Network Monitoring) Tool on RHEL Systems
It’s typically used to graph time-series data for metrics like network bandwidth utilization, CPU load, running processes, disk space, and more.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Test Your Microphone In Linux (Quick & Simple)
Having trouble getting your voice heard on video calls or recordings? Verifying your microphone works is the first step. This guide will show you two easy methods to test your microphone in Linux, whether you prefer using the system settings or the command line.
We can test if the microphone is working in Linux in two ways.
-
Garrit Franke ☛ Beware of base64 encoded strings
Bingo! There's a rogue newline character in the output of base64. The fix is very straight-forward. Using the -w0 flag for base64, we can force the output to be on the same line: [...]
-
Tedium ☛ Does Self-Hosting Need A Flatpak To Take Off The Edge?
The thing is, though, I have heard this argument more than once. My pal Jared Newman made this point when I discussed Immich, which is good enough that it could be the Plex of photo management. As he so perfectly put it:
"I've been wanting to try this. But would it kill any of these self-hosted photo solutions to offer a fully-contained install instead of just being like "lol good luck with Docker""
As easy as I find this stuff, I’ll be the first to admit he’s right. Docker has lowered the barrier to entry to self-hosting for a lot of people. The problem is, it hasn’t lowered the barrier quite enough.