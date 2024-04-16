The thing is, though, I have heard this argument more than once. My pal Jared Newman made this point when I discussed Immich, which is good enough that it could be the Plex of photo management. As he so perfectly put it:

"I've been wanting to try this. But would it kill any of these self-hosted photo solutions to offer a fully-contained install instead of just being like "lol good luck with Docker""

As easy as I find this stuff, I’ll be the first to admit he’s right. Docker has lowered the barrier to entry to self-hosting for a lot of people. The problem is, it hasn’t lowered the barrier quite enough.