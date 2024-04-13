Windows TCO Leftovers
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Critical EUV chipmaking tool supplier hacked, pressed to pay $10 million for ransomware unlock – Hoya dismisses hack as an ‘IT system incident’
According to reports, the Hoya cyberattack was undertaken by ‘Hunters International.’ This group is thought to have formed after collaborative work between the FBI and law enforcement in Germany and the Netherlands dismantled the notorious ransomware-as-a-service group known as Hive. Despite the evidence, Hunters International denies any affiliation with Hive.
-
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft breach allowed Russia to steal Feds' emails
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warns that Russian spies who gained access to Microsoft's email system were able to steal sensitive data, including authentication details and that immediate remedial action is required by affected agencies.
In an Emergency Directive dated April 2 but only just disclosed, CISA warned that state-sponsored operatives had managed to exfiltrate email correspondence between Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies and Microsoft itself following the breach of Redmond's internal systems reported last month.