today's leftovers
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ DFI Introduces First Industrial MicroATX Motherboards with Support for Intel Core 12th/13th/14th Processors
DFI has announced the release of two groundbreaking Industrial MicroATX motherboards, the RPS310 and ADS310, acclaimed as the first in the industry to support Intel Core 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Processors (Alder Lake-S, Raptor Lake-S, and Raptor Lake-S Refresh).
-
ROS Industrial ☛ Open Source Improvements from Recently Completed Robotic Blending M5
A Focused Technical Project (FTP), championed by the Steel Founders’ Society of America (SFSA), sponsored by the DLA-Troop Support, Philadelphia, PA, and the Defense Logistics Agency Information Operations, J68, Research & Development, Ft. Belvoir, VA, within the ROS-Industrial Consortium (RIC), has recently completed the Focused Technical Project (FTP) Robotic Blending Milestone 5. The team included RIC team members consisting of Yaskawa America, PushCorp and Southwest Research Institute, along with SFSA member university, Iowa State University. This work culminated in a deployed system at a SFSA member foundry site.
The project built on the prior Robotic Blending Milestone 4, which demonstrated high-mix material surface finishing and edge processing of arbitrarily shaped and contouring parts, largely targeting piece-parts to be welded. This work sought to extend that work, adding new features and incorporating additional SFSA funded work to realize human in the loop high-mix casting finishing for foundry operations.
-
GNU ☛ fim (fbi improved) 0.7.0 released
Dear friends of the FIM (Fbi IMproved) image viewer,
A new major release of FIM (0.7.0) is out.
Main improvements, in a nutshell:
added GTK3 graphical mode (-o gtk) with customizable pulldown menus;
better mouse support (including mouse wheel); better readline
input handling; support for reading file formats QOI, AVIF, WEBP;
a richer description file syntax (e.g. @-expansion); some support
for building as WebAssembly (emscripten) or on Android (Termux).
-
Debian Family
-
Daniel Pocock ☛ WIPO UDRP D2024-0770 Debian vendetta response
Some of my fellow Debian Developers (co-authors) started harassing my family and I back in 2018 at a time when I lost two family members.
This blog has been written under duress. Normally the best thing to do with bullies is to ignore them but they are blackmailing me with the threat that WIPO will publish some insults denouncing me, destroying my life and trying to push me into the Debian suicide cluster.
-
-
Education
-
Eric MacAdie ☛ 2024-04 Austin Emacs Meeting
There was another meeting a week ago of EmacsATX, the Austin Emacs Meetup group. For this month we had no predetermined topics. As always, there were mentions of many modes, packages, technologies and websites, some of which I had never heard of before, and some of this may be of interest to you as well. I was only on for an hour before I had to drop off. This post also includes my opinions and commentary beyond what was discussed at the meeting.
-
FreeBSD ☛ BSDCan 2024 Travel Grant Application Now Open
The Travel Grant Application for BSDCan 2024 is now open. The Foundation can help you attend BSDCan through our travel grant program. Travel grants are available to FreeBSD developers and advocates who need assistance with travel expenses for attending conferences related to FreeBSD development.
-
-
Openwashing
-
The Register UK ☛ Linux Foundation leads the fight against fauxpen source
I don't see anyone in Silicon Valley, or anywhere else, abandoning open source. Since 77 percent of all code today is open source and essentially all codebases include at least some open source code, it simply can't be done. You might as well say that your developers will stop using the [Internet].
-
-
Slackware Family
-
[Old] The Age AU ☛ The Linux distribution that's always in the black
Many of today's new Linux users wouldn't have a clue as to who Patrick Volkerding is. For the brigade whose main arguments are over the merits of this GUI and that, the word Slackware wouldn't ring a bell either.
But for many others who jumped on the Linux bandwagon when it was exclusively for geeks, Volkerding is a hero.
In early 1993, he started the distribution called Slackware which was basically an attempt to address many of the problems people faced with SoftLanding System Linux, the first and only commercial Linux at the time.
-