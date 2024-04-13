today's leftovers

A Focused Technical Project (FTP), championed by the Steel Founders’ Society of America (SFSA), sponsored by the DLA-Troop Support, Philadelphia, PA, and the Defense Logistics Agency Information Operations, J68, Research & Development, Ft. Belvoir, VA, within the ROS-Industrial Consortium (RIC), has recently completed the Focused Technical Project (FTP) Robotic Blending Milestone 5. The team included RIC team members consisting of Yaskawa America, PushCorp and Southwest Research Institute, along with SFSA member university, Iowa State University. This work culminated in a deployed system at a SFSA member foundry site.

The project built on the prior Robotic Blending Milestone 4, which demonstrated high-mix material surface finishing and edge processing of arbitrarily shaped and contouring parts, largely targeting piece-parts to be welded. This work sought to extend that work, adding new features and incorporating additional SFSA funded work to realize human in the loop high-mix casting finishing for foundry operations.