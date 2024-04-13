Games: Proton Experimental, RimWorld and More
-
Proton Experimental brings lots of bug fixes, controller support in a few launchers
Valve pushed out a new upgrade to Proton Experimental, their staging ground for public-testing of what will eventually make its way into a main Proton release for playing Windows games on Linux Desktop and Steam Deck. The April 12th update is quite an interesting one too.
-
RimWorld - Anomaly expansion and big free update out now
Ludeon Studios just released RimWorld - Anomaly, a huge new expansion to the colony-building sim filled with all sorts of crazy looking horrors.
-
Palworld is getting a major content update this Summer, plus a PvP Arena mode later
Palworld is set to expand in multiple big ways, which actually sounds quite exciting with a whole lot of new content set to arrive in the monster catching game.
-
PathBlasters is like a competitive vertical-scrolling Bomberman
Inspired by classic arcade games, PathBlasters looks like an absolute gem that deserves some attention mixing in some fun gameplay elements with a bit of a competitive edge to it.
-
Check out Devil's Hideout a horror point and click adventure game
Cosmic Void are currently developing Devil's Hideout, a horror point and click adventure where you have to deal with a bunch of cultists that faked your sister's death.
-
Nanuka: Secret of the Shattering Moon is a colourful cinematic 2D puzzle platformer
OutOfTheBit Ltd are doing it again. After the wonderful Full Void last year, they've announced Nanuka: Secret of the Shattering Moon, another great looking cinematic platformer.