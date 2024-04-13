Games: Proton Experimental, RimWorld and More

MYIR’s newly launched Remi Pi, a Renesas RZ/G2L-based SBC, merges cost-efficiency with advanced capabilities, priced at $55.00. It is tailored for both product development and hobbyist projects, boasting features like dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for dual displays, and camera integration.

DFI has announced the release of two groundbreaking Industrial MicroATX motherboards, the RPS310 and ADS310, acclaimed as the first in the industry to support Intel Core 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Processors (Alder Lake-S, Raptor Lake-S, and Raptor Lake-S Refresh).

We often overlook the factors that enable the Internet to accommodate a wide range of applications, from real-time surgeries to viral memes, and individual expression. Some of those factors are technical and some are policy.

Highlights of KDE Frameworks 6.1 include a new filter for the icon chooser dialog so you can see only symbolic icons, or no symbolic icons, improved keyboard navigation in Kirigami sidebars powered by the GlobalDrawer component, and a bigger size of the “Get new Plasma Widgets” dialog.

Coming one and a half months after Ardour 8.4, the Ardour 8.5 release is here to improve Linux support by addressing a crash reported by users in version 8.4 that occurred whenever a file selection dialog was opened. According to the devs, the crash was triggered by the presence of certain icon files. Additionally, this release implements automatic handling of SIG32, which makes it easier to use Ardour --gdb on Linux systems.

TUXEDO Sirius 16 was TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop, launched in November 2023. Now, TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 is here with a faster processor (APU), namely the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache, up to 5,1 GHz clock speed, and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics.

With only two weeks left before Ubuntu 24.04 LTS hits the streets in a stable form, the beta is here to give users a glimpse of what to expect from the final version. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS beta comes with the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment by default and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.8.