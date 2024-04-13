Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7: End of compliance content on June 30, 2024

As of Jun 30, 2024, the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 maintenance support 2 phase ends and Red Hat will no longer update compliance content for RHEL 7. Many policy providers, such as CIS and DISA, will no longer update their policies once maintenance ends.

When this support phase ends, you can expect:

The RHEL 7 scap-security-guide package will no longer be updated. You can continue to use the content provided after Jun 30, 2024. The content is mature, stable, and still suitable for use by Extended Update Support (EUS) customers after the end of maintenance, however as mentioned before there are no updates planned.

