Blaming "Linux" for Intel Defects
Hacker News ☛ Researchers Uncover First Native Spectre v2 Exploit Against Linux Kernel [Ed: x86 should be deprecated; it's just cheating to fake performance.]
Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed what they say is the "first native Spectre v2 exploit" against the Linux kernel on Intel systems that could be exploited to read sensitive data from the memory.
Security Week ☛ Researchers Resurrect Spectre v2 Attack Against defective chip maker Intel CPUs
VUSec researchers resurrect Spectre v2 attack, showing that it works against the GNU/Linux kernel on the latest-generation defective chip maker Intel CPUs.
LinuxSecurity ☛ Native Spectre v2 Exploit Uncovered: Implications & Analysis for GNU/Linux Security Practitioners
The recently uncovered "Native Branch History Injection (BHI)" exploit against the GNU/Linux kernel marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against Spectre v2 vulnerabilities. Researchers have revealed that BHI can bypass existing Spectre v2/BHI mitigations to read sensitive data from the memory of defective chip maker Intel systems.
Bleeping Computer ☛ New Spectre v2 attack impacts Linux systems on Intel CPUs [Ed: It is an Intel defect, self-inflicted, rather than "Linux" issue; this is how Microsoft sites slant it.]