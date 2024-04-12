Linux Security and Windows TCO
Linuxiac ☛ GStreamer 1.24.2 Brings Security and Bug Fixes
GStreamer's latest 1.24.2 release fixes security flaws and bugs, including notable fixes in H.264 parsing, WavPack typefinding, and more.
WallEscape Vulnerability Leaks User Passwords in Linux
A vulnerability has been identified in the wall command-line utility in Linux, which could allow an attacker to steal user passwords or modify the clipboard on the victim’s system. Dubbed “WallEscape” and officially tracked as CVE-2024-28085, the vulnerability resides in the wall command within the util-linux package, present in Linux distributions for over a decade, up until the recent release of version 2.40. Skyler Ferrante, who discovered this flaw, describes it as an “improper neutralization of escape sequences in wall command”.
Pro Publica ☛ Chinese Organized Crime Now Targeting Gift Cards in U.S.
Federal authorities are investigating the involvement of Chinese organized crime rings in gift card fraud schemes that have stolen hundreds of millions of dollars or more from American consumers.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has launched a task force, whose existence has not previously been reported, to combat a scheme known as “card draining,” in which thieves use stolen or altered card numbers to siphon off money before the owner can spend it. The initiative has been dubbed “Project Red Hook,” for the perpetrators’ ties to China and their exploitation of cards hung in store kiosks on “J-hooks.”
CRN ☛ Fortinet Discloses Vulnerabilities In FortiOS, FortiProxy, FortiClient Linux And Mac
Fortinet disclosed new vulnerabilities Tuesday affecting FortiOS, FortiProxy, FortiClient Linux and FortiClientMac, including one “critical” vulnerability.
The critical-severity vulnerability impacts FortiClient Linux and could be exploited to enable remote code execution, the cybersecurity vendor said.
Security Week ☛ Fortinet Patches Critical RCE Vulnerability in FortiClientLinux
Fortinet has released patches for a dozen vulnerabilities, including a critical-severity remote code execution flaw in FortiClientLinux.
LinuxSecurity ☛ Strategies for Improving GNU/Linux Security Through Cross-Browser Compatibility Testing
In the dynamic landscape of web development , ensuring that applications perform uniformly across various web browsers is a vital aspect of user experience. This becomes increasingly important for GNU/Linux systems, where the default browsers and configurations range presents unique challenges. Cross-browser compatibility testing on GNU/Linux helps to identify and resolve these discrepancies, thereby enhancing the accessibility and functionality of web applications for all users.
Ars Technica ☛ Hackable Intel and Lenovo hardware that went undetected for 5 years won’t ever be fixed | Ars Technica
Multiple links in the supply chain failed for years to identify an unfixed vulnerability.
Windows TCO
PC Mag ☛ Russian Hack of Microsoft Corporate Emails Ensnares US Federal Agencies
A January breach of Microsoft’s corporate emails may have facilitated the hack of US federal agencies by a Russian hacking group.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) today issued an alert urging these agencies to take steps to fend off the threat.
The US government is a major customer of Microsoft, and the state-sponsored Russian hacking group, called Midnight Blizzard, stole sensitive emails from Microsoft, including correspondence between the company and federal agencies. According to CISA, the stolen emails potentially contain “authentication details” such as passwords, which could be exploited to gain access to a Microsoft account belonging to a federal agency.
In a press briefing, Eric Goldstein, CISA’s Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, noted that federal agencies could have exposed authentication details in the emails to Microsoft to troubleshoot an IT issue, or to address a software bug. However, including credentials or passwords in emails is also security no-no, as Goldstein also acknowledged. "That is certainly not a best practice, and one that associates with a significant degree of risk,” he added.
Security Week ☛ CISA Releases Malware Next-Gen Analysis System for Public Use
CISA's Malware Next-Gen system is now available for any organization to submit malware samples and other suspicious artifacts for analysis.
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Patches Two Zero-Days Exploited for Malware Delivery
Microsoft patches CVE-2024-29988 and CVE-2024-26234, two zero-day vulnerabilities exploited by threat actors to deliver malware.
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft fixes two backdoored Windows zero-days exploited in malware attacks
Microsoft has fixed two actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities during the April 2024 Patch Tuesday, although the company failed to initially tag them as such.
