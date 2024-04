Gemini Protocol (gemini://) Soon Turns 2 in Tux Machines

Apr 11, 2024

Apr 12, 2024



THIS site turns 20 in less than 2 months and its Gemini Edition turns 2 later in the summer. Looking at recent Gemini logs, the site gets an average of 2,000+ Gemini (gemini://) requests per day. It's 1946, 2307, 1585, and 2794 for the past 4 days.

In terms of the size of our Gemini capsule, it's over 20,000 pages in total and it is ranked well, as shown below. Consider downloading a Gemini client to read this site without a Web browser. █