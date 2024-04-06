today's leftovers
Ruben Schade ☛ Windows Server asking weird questions
I had a dream a few nights ago in which an ice cream vendor asked me which SAS backplane I needed. Before I had time to answer, he’d already connected the cone to a 2U server somehow, and the ice cream starting shorting things and blowing up circuits, which I then had to explain to my boss who was The Dude from The Big Lebowski.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Pepper Grinder and Maniac - 2024-04-03 Edition
Between 2024-03-27 and 2024-04-03 there were 57 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 475 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 12 % of total released titles. A lot of titles for just a week! A lot more than usual. And since the percentage of GNU/Linux native clients is also high, we end up with quite a few good titles to check out this week. Maniac looks like a very fun take on the situation where you are trying to get away from the police in GTA, with an excellent arcade vibe: Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting titles released in this past week: [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical at America Digital Congress in Chile
Canonical participates in America Digital Congress in Santiago, Chile. Learn how Canonical can support your digital transformation journey.
