today's leftovers

Between 2024-03-27 and 2024-04-03 there were 57 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 475 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 12 % of total released titles. A lot of titles for just a week! A lot more than usual. And since the percentage of GNU/Linux native clients is also high, we end up with quite a few good titles to check out this week. Maniac looks like a very fun take on the situation where you are trying to get away from the police in GTA, with an excellent arcade vibe: Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting titles released in this past week: [...]