Developing embedded software is notoriously difficult – how can we simplify the process? Fortunately, there are lots of techniques you can use daily to help streamline your development.

Embracing Automation

The specialized nature of embedded systems extends the ramp-up time for developers and necessitates a higher level of expertise. Automating hardware-specific tasks, such as deploying applications to boards, initializing debuggers, and resetting systems, can significantly reduce the time penalties that embedded developers face. Using automation to streamline setup for new engineers, everyday development routines, and testing workflows not only speeds up development but also ensures consistency.