Programming Leftovers
The New Stack ☛ Golang Variables and Data Types: An Introduction
Now that you’ve got a taste of how the Go language works, it’s time we take a step back [...]
Medevel ☛ 13 Open-source Free React UI Builder for Building Rich Interfaces
A React UI Builder is a tool that allows developers to create user interfaces with React, a popular JavaScript library, in a more visual and intuitive way.
Medevel ☛ INCEpTION is an open-source Semantic Annotation
INCEpTION is a sophisticated semantic annotation platform, diligently developed by the UKP Lab at the esteemed Technical University of Darmstadt. Its primary objective is to centralize a diverse range of semantic annotation tasks into a single, user-friendly web-based platform.
Medevel ☛ 16 Free React Map Libraries for Surveillance Giant Google Maps, Leaflet, and SVG Maps
Welcome to your comprehensive guide for the best free React.js Map Libraries. This guide is designed to delve into an impressive range of 16 top-tier libraries. Each one has been carefully selected for its ability to enhance your React.js applications with interactive and customizable map features.
Medevel ☛ 21 Flat File Database Open-source, JavaScript, Rust, Python, Java, PHP, and Go
Flat-file databases, well, they're a kind of database that keep data in a plain text file, right? Every line of that text file holds a record, with fields split by delimiters, like commas or tabs.
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 13 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 13!
KDAB ☛ Streamlining Strategies for Embedded Software Development
Developing embedded software is notoriously difficult – how can we simplify the process? Fortunately, there are lots of techniques you can use daily to help streamline your development.
Embracing Automation
The specialized nature of embedded systems extends the ramp-up time for developers and necessitates a higher level of expertise. Automating hardware-specific tasks, such as deploying applications to boards, initializing debuggers, and resetting systems, can significantly reduce the time penalties that embedded developers face. Using automation to streamline setup for new engineers, everyday development routines, and testing workflows not only speeds up development but also ensures consistency.>
R
Rlang ☛ Make Your Own NOAA Sea Temperature Graph
Sea-surface temperatures in the North Atlantic have been in the news recently as they continue to break records. While there are already a number of excellent summaries and graphs of the data, I thought I’d have a go at making some myself.
Rlang ☛ Achieving Reporting Excellence: R Packages for Consistency and Diverse Outputs
In the era of data-driven decision making, the ability of businesses to communicate complex information effectively has never been more critical.
Rlang ☛ R Highcharts: How to Make Animated and Interactive Data Visualizations in R
If you’re looking to take your R data visualization skills to the next level, interactivity is the name of the game. There aren’t too many packages that offer it out of the box, but you don’t need quantity if you have quality.
Rlang ☛ Unveiling Car Specs with Multidimensional Scaling in R
Visualizing similarities between data points can be tricky, especially when dealing with many features. This is where multidimensional scaling (MDS) comes in handy.
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 541
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
