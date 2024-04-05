Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Microsoft Enabled China to Crack US Government Systems. Now It Bribes the Media for "Sponsored" Narratives and Distraction (With "Linux").
horrible pieces portray Microsoft as the hero
Who is Left to Speak for the Community and for Science (Not for Corporations)?
Predators claim to speak for us
New
Snake Island Code of Conduct
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
Links 04/04/2024: Attacks on the Press and Patent System Adopting Illegal Kangaroo Courts Controlled by Corporations
Links for the day
Gemini Links 04/04/2024: Achievements of Humanity, Berlin Day, Dumping "Smart" Phones
Links for the day
Links 04/04/2024: Intel Losses and Empty Offices
Links for the day
The Corrupting Influence of Money in the Media: ZDNet Compels Jack Wallen to Advertise and Even Endorse Proprietary Software to GNU/Linux Users (Software He Later Admits Sucks)
After promoting Microsoft Edge and BlueMail (with Microsoft extensions) we see yet more SPAM that is for proprietary stuff
VMWare GPL case: Linux Foundation reneged on Conservancy funding
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
Open Invention Network Acting More Like a Satellite of IBM and It's Based Around the Corner From IBM
it's about optics, not reality
A Sign That Microsoft is in Serious Trouble, Now Shamelessly Trying New Ways to Fake 'Demand' (at Cost to Itself or Shareholders' Expense) in More Ways
surveyors show decreasing usage levels for Stochastic Parrots
Links 04/04/2024: AWS Layoffs Showing That the "Clown Computing" Bubble is Popping
Links for the day
Nix at SCALE
The first-ever NixCon in North America was co-located with SCALE this year
[Meme] EPO going paperless: Discontinuation of printing service for paper files as from April 1st!
joke
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 03, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
FSFE behavior standards
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
FSFE Legal Network LLW Conflict of Interest Scandal: Polina Malaja, Open Invention Network
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
