Turning Twenty Soon

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2024,

updated Apr 05, 2024



THE spring is here (up north anyway, not down under in Australia) and this typically means increased productivity, greater comfort, longer days etc.

We are turning 20 in 2 months. It's hard to think of ways to celebrate the occasion like we did at 15 due to post-COVID-19 isolation, reluctance to travel, and tighter budgets. We'll try to think of something. We still have 9 weeks left .

In the meantime, some statistics:

20,000+ pages in the new site (since August 2022) About a million requests per day on the new site (the Drupal archives are still accessed a lot too) Half a dozen users/authors on the system (the back end, the contributors) Load time of about one second Almost 30 non-unique users in IRC Thousands of Gemini requests (in our Gemini Edition) per day, with 3313 yesterday More harassment directed at the site's editor, even as recently as hours ago (these people have been reported to the police already)

Let's wait and see if that improves by June 10th. The more influential we become, the more nutcases try to disrupt things. █