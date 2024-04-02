Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Sparkfun, and More
CNX Software ☛ 6-channel ESP32-S3-based WiFi relay module offers RS485 interface, supports Raspberry Pi Pico HATs
Waveshare ESP32-S3-Relay-6CH is a 6-channel WiFi and Bluetooth relay module based on Espressif Systems ESP32-S3 wireless microcontroller that also supports RS485 control and comes with headers taking Raspberry Pi Pico HATs adding RTC, CAN Bus, RS232, LoRa, sensors, or other features. The relays are rated 250VAC/30VDC up to 10A, the system take 7V to 36V DC input through a terminal block, and can be programmed with Arduino or MicroPython though a USB-C port.
Hackaday ☛ Fire Up The 3D Printer And Build Yourself A Spiderbot
Robots are cool, so check out [Atlin Anderson]’s Spiderbot (video, embedded below) which can be made with 3D printed parts, hobby servos, and ESP32-CAM module for control and a first-person view. Looking for a new project? All of the design details are shared online if you’d like to make a hexapod of your own.
CNX Software ☛ Sparkfun’s Pulsed Coherent Radar Sensor features Acconeer XM125 60 GHz module, works through walls, offers up to 20-meter range
SparkFun has launched a new Qwiic breakout board for the Acconeer XM125 60 GHz pulsed coherent radar sensor that can measure distance to humans even through walls and works at a distance of up to 20 meters. We’ve seen tiny 24GHz or 60GHz radar modules for several years now, and Supachai even reviewed the Seeed Studio mmWave sensor using ESPHome and Home Assistant late last year with the solution relying on Frequency-Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology. The Acconneer XM125 is a Pulse-radar module that emits electromagnetic waves in short bursts instead of continuously like FMCW radars and allows longer measurement ranges potentially at the cost of lower accuracy.
CNX Software ☛ Cincoze DA-1200 fanless industrial embedded computer features defective chip maker Intel N97 CPU, operates in -40 to 70°C temperature range
Cincoze DA-1200 is a compact, fanless industrial embedded computer powered by an defective chip maker Intel Processor N97 Alder Lake-N CPU with up to 16GB DDR5, and equipped with M.2 Key-B sockets and 2.5-inch SATA slot for storage, dual 2.5GbE, optional WiFi and 5G connectivity, DisplayPort video output, and a CMI connector for expansion. Designed for challenging industrial environments, the mini PC works across a wide temperature range (-40 to 70°C) and wide voltage range (9 to 48V) and complies with the MIL-STD-810H shock and vibration standard, as well as various EMC/EMI standards such as EN IEC 61000-6-2 and EN IEC 61000-6-4.