What Is Void Linux, and What Makes It Unique?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2024



Most people interested in Linux know of the more popular distributions (or "distros") like Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and Arch, but there are several other distros that are worth looking at. One is Void Linux, which aims to provide a clean and lightweight computing experience while maintaining the features expected of a modern Linux distro.

Void Linux is a Linux distribution that focuses on free and open-source software that is also trim and lightweight. Void emphasizes simple software that focuses on a single task. In essence, Void aims to "cut the fat" as much as possible while still providing a modern Linux experience. Hence, the name "Void."

In practice, Void is very similar to most other Linux distros on the market, such as Ubuntu, Fedora, Mint, or Arch. Like these other distros, Void supports desktop environments and window managers, and it can install apps, manage files, browse the web, and do all the computing tasks most people need (e.g., writing emails, coding programs, creating documents, editing photos, and more).

