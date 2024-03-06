Linux Mint is Building a New Desktop Chat App

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2024



The Ubuntu-based distro currently includes Hexchat in its default software set. IRC isn’t as trendy as Discord or Telegram but it is a free, open standard that no single entity controls, is relatively low-bandwidth, interoperable, and efficient.

But as I reported in February: Hexchat is no more.

Hexchat quitting the chat leaves —I so badly want to type leafs there— Linux Mint with a dilemma and an opportunity.

The dilemma being: “should we continue shipping an IRC client, and what role does it serve?” and the opportunity being: “could we replace it with something better?”.

