Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 3rd, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.2.0 is released: onion services development

In Arti 1.2.0, trying out onion services will hopefully be a smoother experience. We have fixed a number of bugs and security issues, and have made the onion-service-service feature non-experimental.

LinuxGizmos.com

ePulse Feather C6: A RISC-V Powered Board with Advanced Zigbee, Thread, and BLE Connectivity

Sequent 16 Solid State Relays 2A/24V HAT Targets Raspberry Pi Boards

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 05, 2024

Naples Pier, Florida

Updated This Past Day

  1. Debian Developer at Sirius Was Under the Wrong Impression That Staff Must Check or Should See E-mail All the Time (24/7 Work Attention is an Occupational Health Hazard)
    My personal and professional experience with a Debian Developer (DD) at work
  2. Techrights More Productive Than Ever Before
    Today we finally crossed the 1,900-page milestone
  3. Europe's Adoption of GNU/Linux, by Country (Now About 6%)
    in Switzerland, for instance, adoption of GNU/Linux has been profoundly low

    New

  4. Links 04/03/2024: Old Crisis Looming, UPC Already in Infringement of Article 6 ECHR
    Links for the day
  5. The Right to Disconnect (Meme and Very Recent References)
    relatively new press
  6. Links 04/03/2024: Techno-Babble in Tech Job Ads and Vision Pro Already Breaking Apart
    Links for the day
  7. [Meme] 'Debating' People by Subscribing Them to Lots of SPAM
    Rebuttal? No, spam.
  8. From Sexual Harassment of Women to Yet More Cybercrimes
    They can be prosecuted

    New

  9. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  10. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 03, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, March 03, 2024
  11. Venezuela: Windows Below 70% (Laptops and Desktops), GNU/Linux Up to 7%
    It's a lot higher in Cuba
  12. ICYMI: ZDNet Financially Controlled by Microsoft
    a history of censoring SJVN's Microsoft-critical articles
  13. Argentina Joining the 4% 'Club' (GNU/Linux on Desktops and Laptops)
    Data as ODF
  14. Transparency Sets Society Free
    "Convenient delusions" aren't bliss but temporary relief
  15. [Meme] The EPO, Europe's Second-Largest Institution, Which is Contracting With Belarus
    Socialist EPO
  16. The European Patent Office's (EPO) Illegal Ban on Mass Communication Gets in the Way of Democracy
    The scientific process (patents apply to science) must allow scrutiny, both from within and from the outside
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

The Rise and Rise of GNU/Linux in Malaysia [original]
estimated GNU/Linux usage in Malaysia based on statCounter
KDE Neon Distro Now Ships with the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment
KDE neon, a rock-solid distribution based on Ubuntu LTS releases and leveraging the KDE community software, has been updated today to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Offers Solution To Elon Musk's Microsoft Woes: ’Join Us And Become A Desktop Linux Enjoyer’
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Sunday offered a playful solution to Elon Musk‘s recent problems with Microsoft’s operating system
Android Leftovers
5 best Android phones for audiophiles
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the highly anticipated KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, along with the KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6 software suites.
Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11
Tiny Core Linux 15.0 has been officially released
What is Warp Terminal? How to Install It on Ubuntu
A Warp Terminal (written in Rust), previously available only for macOS users, has been officially released for Linux users in February 2024, sharing almost 98% of the underlying code of its macOS version, with additional efforts by the team for improvements made for Linux.
Release of openmediavault 7
new release
Linux 6.8-rc7
So we finally have a week where things have calmed down
 
Introducing NixBSD: Unofficial NixOS Fork with FreeBSD Kernel
NixBSD Introduces NixOS Fork with FreeBSD Kernel Integration.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Tired of Windows tracking and invasive ads? Here's how to game on Linux
many Windows users are looking for an alternative
Pacman 6.1.0 Introduces Cache Server Support
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.1.0 introduces cache server support, improved sysroot option, better handling of corrupt packages, and more
Red Hat Satellite 6.13.7 has been released
Red Hat Satellite is an infrastructure management solution designed to provision and maintain any Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure
Perl Weekly Challenge and More
Some Perl updates from the official site
Devices and Open Hardware: Targets Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Yocto, Bootlin
a handful of stories pertaining to hardware
Software: Varia Download Manager, XMPP, Back in Time, Rich Visual Novel
4 FOSS centric items for the most part
Security leftovers
Security links and more
Programming Leftovers
3 more stories
Debian: Reports From Paul Wise, Ben Hutchings, and Petter Reinholdtsen
3 Debian reports
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
New blogs.kde.org and KDE ISO Image Writer
Some KDE news
Microsoft Is Driving Users Away, Intel Resorts to Openwashing (All Core Things Remain Proprietary)
Wintel stories
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, Destination Linux, and Free Software Security Podcast
4 new episodes
After Trying Several Minimal Linux Distros for Old PCs, I settled on AntiX
The ones i tried...
GNOME: Pika Backup Hopping Through Milestones and Improving poll() Timeout Precision
Some GBOME Development News
corydalis 2024.9.0 and GDB 14.2 released
two new releases
ThisIsNotRat: Control Your System Using Telegram
Take control of your system with the TelegramBot.
Android Leftovers
How to change your Android Auto view
Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide
According to StatCounter's data, by the end of February 2024, Linux has achieved a 4.03% desktop market share
Create Vector Graphics with Open Source Software
This article identifies the finest open source vector graphics editors
Review: AV Linux MX-23.1
Know three things about the new release of AV Linux MX Edition
today's leftovers
coding and more
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Security links
today's howtos
early Monday howtos
Stable kernels: Linux 6.7.8 and Linux 6.6.20
I'm announcing the release of the 6.7.8 kernel
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
South America Has Turned Android (Linux) [original]
And raw data as ODF
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 3rd, 2024
The 177th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 3rd, 2024.
GNU/Linux Measured at 11.3% in Cuba (by statCounter) [original]
Steady growth in recent months
today's leftovers
some remaining weekend picks
GNU/Linux Development and Programming Leftovers
Some coding-centric leftovers
Software: Inkscape and Content Management Systems
Screen Contest, Azuriom, and CMS Alternatives to WordPress
Security Leftovers
And CISA updates
today's howtos
some howtos from the past few days/week
Shows and Videos From the Past Week (GNU/Linux Focus)
Mostly Invidious
This Week in GNOME #137 Second Legendary Saturday Edition
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from February 23 to March 02
It’s Game Over for GNOME Games in Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu developers have decided to stop shipping games in future installs
In Maharlika, With Population Size of Almost 120,000,000, "Proper" GNU/Linux Crosses 2%, More Than Doubling Since 2020 [original]
Even more when one counts Chromebooks, too
Firefox, Linux, Open Access and More
half a dozen leftovers, mixed topics
Databases: PGConf.dev 2024 Schedule and One Billion Row Challenge
DB-related news
BSD: Copying an existing jail to try bind918 and exploring the CBSD virtual environment management framework
Some BSD news
today's howtos
only a few for this morning (more to come later)
HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver
Any Linux user trying to send the highest-resolution images to a display at the fastest frame rate is out of luck for the foreseeable future
Android Leftovers
Google Password manager on Android could soon allow you to safely share passwords with your family
Planify is a fantastic Todoist alternative for Linux
Planify is an open-source task manager that is rich in features
11 Best Free and Open Source GTK File Managers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Megarelease Teething Problems
As many have noticed, Neon’s release of Plasma 6 was not without its problems
Security and FUD Leftovers
many more stories for today
Sequent 16 Solid State Relays 2A/24V HAT Targets Raspberry Pi Boards
a 16 Solid State Relays 2A/24V HAT, an advanced expansion board tailored for the Raspberry Pi
[Meme] Making False Statements to Harass Tux Machines and Sexually Harass Women [original]
Coming soon!
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Server Leftovers
and Canonical fluff
Top 5 Linux Distro for Data Science
If you are considering transitioning from Microsoft Windows to another operating system that suits your needs, check out these five Linux distributions for data science and machine learning.
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast and Linux in the Ham Shack
2 new episodes
KDE: Google Summer of Code 2024 and Scarlett Gately Moore's Work
2 KDE updates
Canonical Has Given Launchpad’s Homepage a Facelift
Next time you stop by Launchpad.net you’ll notice it has a new look