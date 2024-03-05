The Rise and Rise of GNU/Linux in Malaysia

T HE largest continent, Asia, is faster than most to adopt GNU/Linux. This is starting to gain interest/attention from sites other than this because people do, in fact, look for alternatives [1, 2] as they abandon Windows. GNU/Linux is an alternative that does not require purchasing anything, e.g. new computer or an operating system licence and maybe that's what's happening in Asia/Malaysia in recent years.

The following chart shows estimated GNU/Linux usage in Malaysia based on statCounter:

Here is the underlying data as ODF.

Nearby in Indonesia GNU/Linux is measured at about 4%. █