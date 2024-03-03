In Maharlika, With Population Size of Almost 120,000,000, "Proper" GNU/Linux Crosses 2%, More Than Doubling Since 2020

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 03, 2024,

updated Mar 03, 2024



Even more when one counts Chromebooks, too.

2 days ago: statCounter: GNU/Linux Exceeded 6% in Asia Last Month (Compared to 4% Just 12 Months Earlier)

WE recently took a look at the diminishing market share of Windows in Maharlika (Philippines) [1, 2, 3] and this month it looks like this: (data as ODF)

It's kind of a big deal considering the size of the population, which isn't obvious from the geographical representation of the many islands:

In many of the above countries Android is very dominant. This is a very big problem for Microsoft, which sends shills to India, bribes officials, and pays the media to lie to us all about the prospects of chatbots. █