Firefox, Linux, Open Access and More

LinuxFest Northwest is finally getting up and running again at the Bellingham Technical College on April 26-28, 2024. The last in-person event was held in 2019 which I attended and greatly enjoyed. Then the pandemic hit. The 2020 LinuxFest was held virtually and I participated by submitting a video of my intended presentation. Last year they were going to restart the in-person conference, but due to emergency renovations at the Bellingham Technical College, they had to cancel the event. Hopefully the Technical College buildings are all good and the conference is able to run successfully,

Bellingham is a great location for this show as it is halfway between Vancouver, BC and Seattle, WA, providing quite a large metropolitan area to draw attendees and presenters from.

I’ll be giving a presentation: An Introduction to the RISC-V Architecture at 11:00am on Saturday April 27 in room HC111.