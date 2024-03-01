Programming Leftovers
-
Hackaday ☛ The White House Memory Safety Appeal Is A Security Red Herring
In the Holy Programming Language Wars, the lingua franca of system programming – also known as C – is often lambasted for being unsecure, error-prone, and plagued with more types of behavior that are undefined than ones that are defined by the C standards. Many programming languages were said to be ‘C killers’, yet C is still alive today. That didn’t stop the US White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) from putting out a report in which both C and C++ got lambasted for being ‘unsafe’ when it came to memory management.
-
Rlang ☛ Unlocking Efficiency: How to Set a Data Frame Column as Index in R
In the realm of data manipulation and analysis, efficiency is paramount. One powerful technique to enhance your workflow is setting a column in a data frame as the index.
-
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.3 dev 4
Another 4.3 dev release means that many more fixes and improvements are on their way!
-
Mozilla
-
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest: February 2024
Hello Thunderbird Community! I can’t believe it’s already the end of February. Time goes by very fast and it seems that there’s never enough time to do all the things that you set your mind to. Nonetheless, it’s that time of the month again for a juicy and hopefully interesting Thunderbird Development Digest.
If this is your first time reading our monthly Dev Digest, these are short posts to give our community visibility into features and updates being planned for Thunderbird, as well as progress reports on work that’s in the early stages of development.
Let’s jump right into it, because there’s a lot to get excited about!
-