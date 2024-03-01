Fedora: Overview, Announcing Flock 2024, and Fedora-Based Qubes Selling Hardware

The Flock to Fedora 2024 organizing team announces the next edition of Flock to Fedora. It will take place in Rochester, New York, United States from Wednesday, August 7th to Saturday, August 10th. Flock is the Fedora Project’s annual contributor-focused conference. The conference provides a venue for face-to-face meetings and conversations. It is also a place to celebrate our community. Major changes to Flock 2024 include a fourth day and our first return to the United States since 2017.

Read on for more details on Flock 2024. This includes travel and location details, call for proposals and registration, sponsorship opportunities, and registration. You can also learn the story behind how we selected Rochester for this year’s edition of Flock.