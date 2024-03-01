Fedora: Overview, Announcing Flock 2024, and Fedora-Based Qubes Selling Hardware
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: 2023 Year in Review: Infra & Releng
This is a summary of the work done by Fedora Infrastructure & Release Engineering teams as of 2023. As these teams are working closely together, we will summarize the work done in one blog post by both teams.
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Announcing Flock 2024 in Rochester, New York
The Flock to Fedora 2024 organizing team announces the next edition of Flock to Fedora. It will take place in Rochester, New York, United States from Wednesday, August 7th to Saturday, August 10th. Flock is the Fedora Project’s annual contributor-focused conference. The conference provides a venue for face-to-face meetings and conversations. It is also a place to celebrate our community. Major changes to Flock 2024 include a fourth day and our first return to the United States since 2017.
Read on for more details on Flock 2024. This includes travel and location details, call for proposals and registration, sponsorship opportunities, and registration. You can also learn the story behind how we selected Rochester for this year’s edition of Flock.
The NitroPC Pro 2 is Qubes-certified!
It is our pleasure to announce that the NitroPC Pro 2 is officially certified for Qubes OS Release 4!
The NitroPC Pro 2: a secure, powerful workstation
The NitroPC Pro 2 is a workstation for high security and performance requirements. The open-source Dasharo coreboot firmware ensures high transparency and security while avoiding backdoors and security holes in the firmware. The device is certified for compatibility with Qubes OS 4 by the Qubes developers. Carefully selected components ensure high performance, stability, and durability. The Dasharo Entry Subscription guarantees continuous firmware development and fast firmware updates.