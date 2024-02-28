today's leftovers
-
Server
-
Octopus Deploy Acquires Codefresh to Modernize DevOps in Kubernetes Environments
Octopus Deploy acquired Codefresh to integrate a CI platform with a CD platform designed for Kubernetes environments.>
-
Kubernetes: The Cloud-Native Hydra
Kubernetes has many different faces; that’s its strength. Organizations must embrace the hydra to gain all the benefits.
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Peter Czanik: Working with multi-line logs in syslog-ng
Most log messages fit on a single line. However, backdoored Windows and some developer tools and services, like Tomcat, write multi-line log messages. These can come in various formats. For example, new log messages start with a date in a specific format. You use the multi-line-prefix() of the syslog-ng file() source to send multi-line messages as single messages instead of line by line.
-
-
Kernel Space
-
LWN ☛ The bpftop tool
Netflix has announced
the release of a tool called bpftop to help with the performance
optimization of BPF programs in the kernel:
bpftop provides a dynamic real-time view of running eBPF
programs. It displays the average execution runtime, events per
second, and estimated total CPU % for each program. This tool
minimizes overhead by enabling performance statistics only while it
is active.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Hackaday ☛ Wire Wrap Odyssey: A 7400-series Homebrew 8-bit Computer
As part of his computer science curriculum at Texas A&M University in the early 2000s, [Paul Krizak] took a computer architecture course on the basics of their functioning. This and being exposed to dozens of homebuilt computer projects inspired him to begin building his own 8-bit computer in 2010, which eventually grew into the Wire Wire Odyssey. This name covers both the primary construction method chosen around 2019 in the form of wire-wrapped connections, as well the harrowing journey to reach this point with a functioning computer system despite many choices and setbacks.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Black role models in tech are making history every day
We're highlighting stories of Black community members, how they got involved in creating with technology, and who their Black role models are.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
HU Berlin eduroam for Android
I tried to setup eduroam for the Humboldt University of Berlin (Humboldt Universität in Berlin) using the app advertised in the manual: geteduroam
Unfortunately, the app crashes on my Android phone. If this is your case as well, proceed as follows: [...]
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS)
-
13 Best Automated Backup Plugins for WordPress in 2024
WordPress is a web content management system originally developed as a tool to publish blogs but has ever since evolved to support other web content
-
Kev Quirk ☛ I Have a Guestbook
After seeing Manu's guestbook, I had to get in on the action, so I've decided to create my own guestbook.
I won't go into detail about my love of the old web, and the indie web. Anyone who reads this blog regularly knows how I feel about all that. If you don't know, and you don't mind the odd swear word, you can read my essay about it.
Anyway, last night I read about Manu adding a guestbook to his site. I think it's a fantastic idea, and it's something I've thought about in the past. But previously, this site was based on Jekyll, so creating one would have been difficult.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Qt ☛ Give feedback on new Qt Creator themes
We are releasing new light and dark mode Qt Creator themes this year, and would love to hear some feedback from you!
-
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ Python: How to Use a Generator Function
Within the realm of programming, a generator is a routine that is used to control interaction within a loop.
-
-
Java
-
Level up your Java skills with Apache Groovy Maps
Java developers, elevate your map game with Apache Groovy. Groovy maps offer additional features, concise syntax and built-in methods, making data manipulation smoother and your code more efficient. Explore their seamless integration with Java code and discover their value in various use cases.
-
-