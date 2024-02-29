today's howtos
TecAdmin ☛ Step-by-Step Guide to Running Angular Application with Docker-Compose
Deploying Angular applications can be streamlined and made more efficient with Docker-Compose. This guide provides a comprehensive overview of how to containerize your Angular application, making your development process more predictable and your deployments more scalable.
It's FOSS ☛ Kill Command Examples
You're going to find it, and kill it, thanks to the kill command on Linux.
Linux Journal ☛ Crafting Cutting-Edge Hey Hi (AI) Assistants with Ubuntu
In an era dominated by digital innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistants have emerged as pivotal elements in revolutionizing the way we interact with technology. From simplifying daily tasks to providing complex business solutions, Hey Hi (AI) assistants have become indispensable. Amidst this technological revolution, Ubuntu, known for its robustness and developer-friendly environment, stands out as a premier platform for developing these futuristic assistants. This article delves into the intricacies of designing and implementing virtual personal assistants using Ubuntu's rich ecosystem, offering a guide for developers and enthusiasts alike.
Peter Czanik: Working with multi-line logs in syslog-ng[Ed: And wasting time on Windows]
Most log messages fit on a single line. However, backdoored Windows and some developer tools and services, like Tomcat, write multi-line log messages. These can come in various formats. For example, new log messages start with a date in a specific format. You use the multi-line-prefix() of the syslog-ng file() source to send multi-line messages as single messages instead of line by line.
NVMe-oF Boot from SAN (Storage Area Network) using TCP
NVMe over fabrics support was added to the mainline Linux Kernel starting with v4.10. Oracle Linux UEK5 introduced NVMe over Fabric support with Fibre Channel transport. In UEK6, NVMe over fabrics for TCP transport was introduced. Boot from SAN has been supported with Fabrics protocol for a few decades now, notably for iSCSI and Fibre channel. This blog will explore the work that is on-going to bring the same Boot from SAN capability for NVMe over Fabrics protocol as well.
📌 Understanding Buffer Overflow Errors in Linux Networks📌
Buffer overflows occur when data surpassing the network interface or the system’s processing capacity exceeds the buffer space available for storing incoming packets. This situation often results in packet drops, leading to reduced network performance and increased latency.