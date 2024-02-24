Tux Machines

9to5Linux

LXQt 2.0 Desktop Launches in April with New Applications Menu, Qt 6 Port

The biggest change in LXQt 2.0 will be the port to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with more modern UI/UX and also bring them a performance boost compared to the current Qt 5-based releases. With this change, LXQt will completely drop Qt 5 support.

NVIDIA 550.54.14 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Many Improvements

Highlights of the NVIDIA 550.54.14 graphics driver include support for R8, GR88, and YCbCr GBM formats, support for transparent huge pages for the text section when available, experimental HDMI 10-bits per component support, and an application profile to improve KWin performance on hybrid GPU systems.

NetworkManager 1.46 Improves Support for 6GHz Wi-Fi, Adds Energy-Efficient Ethernet Settings

Coming more than six months after NetworkManager 1.44, the NetworkManager 1.46 release is here to introduce support for showing a Wi-Fi device’s capability on the 6Ghz band, support for Ethtool EEE (Energy Efficient Ethernet) settings, support for configuring ethtool channels property to configure NIC multiqueue, and support for HSR (High-availability Seamless Redundancy) and PRP (Parallel Redundancy Protocol) interfaces.

LinuxGizmos.com

DietPi February 2024 news (version 9.1)

Milk-V Duo S: Dual-Core RISC-V SBC Open for Pre-Order Starting at $11.00

news

Git v2.44.0

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 24, 2024

The latest feature release Git v2.44.0 is now available at the
usual places.  It is comprised of 503 non-merge commits since
v2.43.0, contributed by 85 people, 34 of which are new faces [*].


The tarballs are found at:


    https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/


The following public repositories all have a copy of the 'v2.44.0'
tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at:


  url = https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/git/git
  url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git
  url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git
  url = https://github.com/gitster/git


New contributors whose contributions weren't in v2.43.0 are as follows.
Welcome to the Git development community!


  Achu Luma, Antonin Delpeuch, Benjamin Lehmann, Britton Leo Kerin,
  Carlos Andrés Ramírez Cataño, Chandra Pratap, Ghanshyam
  Thakkar, Illia Bobyr, James Touton, Janik Haag, Joanna Wang,
  Josh Brobst, Julian Prein, Justin Tobler, Kyle Lippincott,
  lumynou5, Maarten van der Schrieck, Marcel Krause, Marcelo
  Roberto Jimenez, Michael Lohmann, moti sd, Nikolay Borisov,
  Nikolay Edigaryev, Ondrej Pohorelsky, Sam Delmerico, Sergey
  Kosukhin, Shreyansh Paliwal, Sören Krecker, Stan Hu, Tamino
  Bauknecht, Wilfred Hughes, Willem Verstraeten, Xiaoguang WANG,
  and Zach FettersMoore.


Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows.
Thanks for your continued support.


  Alexander Shopov, Andy Koppe, Arkadii Yakovets, Arthur Chan,
  Bagas Sanjaya, Calvin Wan, Carlo Marcelo Arenas Belón, Christian
  Couder, Dragan Simic, Elijah Newren, Emir SARI, Eric Sunshine,
  Glen Choo, Han-Wen Nienhuys, Jean-Noël Avila, Jeff Hostetler,
  Jeff King, Jiang Xin, Johannes Schindelin, John Cai, Jonathan
  Tan, Jordi Mas, Josh Soref, Josh Steadmon, Josip Sokcevic, Junio
  C Hamano, Kate Golovanova, Konstantin Ryabitsev, Kristoffer
  Haugsbakk, Linus Arver, Matthias Aßhauer, M Hickford, Orgad
  Shaneh, Oswald Buddenhagen, Patrick Steinhardt, Peter Krefting,
  Philippe Blain, Phillip Wood, Ralf Thielow, Randall S. Becker,
  René Scharfe, Rubén Justo, Simon Ser, SZEDER Gábor, Taylor
  Blau, Teng Long, Todd Zullinger, Toon Claes, Vegard Nossum,
  Victoria Dye, and Yi-Jyun Pan.


[*] We are counting not just the authorship contribution but issue
    reporting, mentoring, helping and reviewing that are recorded in
    the commit trailers.


----------------------------------------------------------------


Git v2.44 Release Notes
=======================


Backward Compatibility Notes


 * "git checkout -B <branch>" used to allow switching to a branch that
   is in use on another worktree, but this was by mistake.  The users
   need to use "--ignore-other-worktrees" option.


UI, Workflows & Features


 * "git add" and "git stash" learned to support the ":(attr:...)"
   magic pathspec.


 * "git rebase --autosquash" is now enabled for non-interactive rebase,
   but it is still incompatible with the apply backend.


 * Introduce "git replay", a tool meant on the server side without
   working tree to recreate a history.


 * "git merge-file" learned to take the "--diff-algorithm" option to
   use algorithm different from the default "myers" diff.


 * Command line completion (in contrib/) learned to complete path
   arguments to the "add/set" subcommands of "git sparse-checkout"
   better.


 * "git checkout -B <branch> [<start-point>]" allowed a branch that is
   in use in another worktree to be updated and checked out, which
   might be a bit unexpected.  The rule has been tightened, which is a
   breaking change.  "--ignore-other-worktrees" option is required to
   unbreak you, if you are used to the current behaviour that "-B"
   overrides the safety.


 * The builtin_objectmode attribute is populated for each path
   without adding anything in .gitattributes files, which would be
   useful in magic pathspec, e.g., ":(attr:builtin_objectmode=100755)"
   to limit to executables.


 * "git fetch" learned to pay attention to "fetch.all" configuration
   variable, which pretends as if "--all" was passed from the command
   line when no remote parameter was given.


 * In addition to (rather cryptic) Security Identifiers, show username
   and domain in the error message when we barf on mismatch between
   the Git directory and the current user on Windows.


 * The error message given when "git branch -d branch" fails due to
   commits unique to the branch has been split into an error and a new
   conditional advice message.


 * When given an existing but unreadable file as a configuration file,
   gitweb behaved as if the file did not exist at all, but now it
   errors out.  This is a change that may break backward compatibility.


 * When $HOME/.gitconfig is missing but XDG config file is available, we
   should write into the latter, not former.  "git gc" and "git
   maintenance" wrote into a wrong "global config" file, which have
   been corrected.


 * Define "special ref" as a very narrow set that consists of
   FETCH_HEAD and MERGE_HEAD, and clarify everything else that used to
   be classified as such are actually just pseudorefs.


 * All conditional "advice" messages show how to turn them off, which
   becomes repetitive.  Setting advice.* configuration explicitly on
   now omits the instruction part.


 * The "disable repository discovery of a bare repository" check,
   triggered by setting safe.bareRepository configuration variable to
   'explicit', has been loosened to exclude the ".git/" directory inside
   a non-bare repository from the check.  So you can do "cd .git &&
   git cmd" to run a Git command that works on a bare repository without
   explicitly specifying $GIT_DIR now.


 * The completion script (in contrib/) learned more options that can
   be used with "git log".


 * The labels on conflict markers for the common ancestor, our version,
   and the other version are available to custom 3-way merge driver
   via %S, %X, and %Y placeholders.


 * The write codepath for the reftable data learned to honor
   core.fsync configuration.


 * The "--fsck-objects" option of "git index-pack" now can take the
   optional parameter to tweak severity of different fsck errors.


 * The wincred credential backend has been taught to support oauth
   refresh token the same way as credential-cache and
   credential-libsecret backends.


 * Command line completion support (in contrib/) has been
   updated for "git bisect".


 * "git branch" and friends learned to use the formatted text as
   sorting key, not the underlying timestamp value, when the --sort
   option is used with author or committer timestamp with a format
   specifier (e.g., "--sort=creatordate:format:%H:%M:%S").


 * The command line completion script (in contrib/) learned to
   complete configuration variable names better.


Performance, Internal Implementation, Development Support etc.


 * Process to add some form of low-level unit tests has started.


 * Add support for GitLab CI.


 * "git for-each-ref --no-sort" still sorted the refs alphabetically
   which paid non-trivial cost.  It has been redefined to show output
   in an unspecified order, to allow certain optimizations to take
   advantage of.


 * Simplify API implementation to delete references by eliminating
   duplication.


 * Subject approxidate() and show_date() machinery to OSS-Fuzz.


 * A new helper to let us pretend that we called lstat() when we know
   our cache_entry is up-to-date via fsmonitor.


 * The optimization based on fsmonitor in the "diff --cached"
   codepath is resurrected with the "fake-lstat" introduced earlier.


 * Test balloon to use C99 "bool" type from <stdbool.h> has been
   added.


 * "git clone" has been prepared to allow cloning a repository with
   non-default hash function into a repository that uses the reftable
   backend.


 * Streaming spans of packfile data used to be done only from a
   single, primary, pack in a repository with multiple packfiles.  It
   has been extended to allow reuse from other packfiles, too.


 * Comment updates to help developers not to attempt to modify
   messages from plumbing commands that must stay constant.


   It might make sense to reassess the plumbing needs every few years,
   but that should be done as a separate effort.


 * Move test-ctype helper to the unit-test framework.


 * Instead of manually creating refs/ hierarchy on disk upon a
   creation of a secondary worktree, which is only usable via the
   files backend, use the refs API to populate it.


 * CI for GitLab learned to drive macOS jobs.


 * A few tests to "git commit -o <pathspec>" and "git commit -i
   <pathspec>" has been added.


 * Tests on ref API are moved around to prepare for reftable.


 * The Makefile often had to say "-L$(path) -R$(path)" that repeats
   the path to the same library directory for link time and runtime.
   A Makefile template is used to reduce such repetition.


 * The priority queue test has been migrated to the unit testing
   framework.


 * Setting `feature.experimental` opts the user into multi-pack reuse
   experiment


 * Squelch node.js 16 deprecation warnings from GitHub Actions CI
   by updating actions/github-script and actions/checkout that use
   node.js 20.


 * The mechanism to report the filename in the source code, used by
   the unit-test machinery, assumed that the compiler expanded __FILE__
   to the path to the source given to the $(CC), but some compilers
   give full path, breaking the output.  This has been corrected.


Fixes since v2.43
-----------------


 * The way CI testing used "prove" could lead to running the test
   suite twice needlessly, which has been corrected.


 * Update ref-related tests.


 * "git format-patch --encode-email-headers" ignored the option when
   preparing the cover letter, which has been corrected.


 * Newer versions of Getopt::Long started giving warnings against our
   (ab)use of it in "git send-email".  Bump the minimum version
   requirement for Perl to 5.8.1 (from September 2002) to allow
   simplifying our implementation.


 * Earlier we stopped relying on commit-graph that (still) records
   information about commits that are lost from the object store,
   which has negative performance implications.  The default has been
   flipped to disable this pessimization.


 * Stale URLs have been updated to their current counterparts (or
   archive.org) and HTTP links are replaced with working HTTPS links.


 * trace2 streams used to record the URLs that potentially embed
   authentication material, which has been corrected.


 * The sample pre-commit hook that tries to catch introduction of new
   paths that use potentially non-portable characters did not notice
   an existing path getting renamed to such a problematic path, when
   rename detection was enabled.


 * The command line parser for the "log" family of commands was too
   loose when parsing certain numbers, e.g., silently ignoring the
   extra 'q' in "git log -n 1q" without complaining, which has been
   tightened up.


 * "git $cmd --end-of-options --rev -- --path" for some $cmd failed
   to interpret "--rev" as a rev, and "--path" as a path.  This was
   fixed for many programs like "reset" and "checkout".


 * "git bisect reset" has been taught to clean up state files and refs
   even when BISECT_START file is gone.


 * Some codepaths did not correctly parse configuration variables
   specified with valueless "true", which has been corrected.


 * Code clean-up for sanity checking of command line options for "git
   show-ref".


 * The code to parse the From e-mail header has been updated to avoid
   recursion.


 * "git fetch --atomic" issued an unnecessary empty error message,
   which has been corrected.


 * Command line completion script (in contrib/) learned to work better
   with the reftable backend.


 * "git status" is taught to show both the branch being bisected and
   being rebased when both are in effect at the same time.


 * "git archive --list extra garbage" silently ignored excess command
   line parameters, which has been corrected.


 * "git sparse-checkout set" added default patterns even when the
   patterns are being fed from the standard input, which has been
   corrected.


 * "git sparse-checkout (add|set) --[no-]cone --end-of-options" did
   not handle "--end-of-options" correctly after a recent update.


 * Unlike other environment variables that took the usual
   true/false/yes/no as well as 0/1, GIT_FLUSH only understood 0/1,
   which has been corrected.


 * Clearing in-core repository (happens during e.g., "git fetch
   --recurse-submodules" with commit graph enabled) made in-core
   commit object in an inconsistent state by discarding the necessary
   data from commit-graph too early, which has been corrected.


 * Update to a new feature recently added, "git show-ref --exists".


 * oss-fuzz tests are built and run in CI.
   (merge c4a9cf1df3 js/oss-fuzz-build-in-ci later to maint).


 * Rename detection logic ignored the final line of a file if it is an
   incomplete line.


 * GitHub CI update.
   (merge 0188b2c8e0 pb/ci-github-skip-logs-for-broken-tests later to maint).


 * "git diff --no-rename A B" did not disable rename detection but did
   not trigger an error from the command line parser.


 * "git archive --remote=<remote>" learned to talk over the smart
   http (aka stateless) transport.
   (merge 176cd68634 jx/remote-archive-over-smart-http later to maint).


 * Fetching via protocol v0 over Smart HTTP transport sometimes failed
   to correctly auto-follow tags.
   (merge fba732c462 jk/fetch-auto-tag-following-fix later to maint).


 * The documentation for the --exclude-per-directory option marked it
   as deprecated, which confused readers into thinking there may be a
   plan to remove it in the future, which was not our intention.
   (merge 0009542cab jc/ls-files-doc-update later to maint).


 * "git diff --no-index file1 file2" segfaulted while invoking the
   external diff driver, which has been corrected.


 * Rewrite //-comments to /* comments */ in files whose comments
   prevalently use the latter.


 * Cirrus CI jobs started breaking because we specified version of
   FreeBSD that is no longer available, which has been corrected.
   (merge 81fffb66d3 cb/use-freebsd-13-2-at-cirrus-ci later to maint).


 * A caller called index_file_exists() that takes a string expressed
   as <ptr, length> with a wrong length, which has been corrected.
   (merge 156e28b36d jh/sparse-index-expand-to-path-fix later to maint).


 * A failed "git tag -s" did not necessarily result in an error
   depending on the crypto backend, which has been corrected.


 * "git stash" sometimes was silent even when it failed due to
   unwritable index file, which has been corrected.


 * "git show-ref --verify" did not show things like "CHERRY_PICK_HEAD",
   which has been corrected.


 * Recent conversion to allow more than 0/1 in GIT_FLUSH broke the
   mechanism by flipping what yes/no means by mistake, which has been
   corrected.


 * The sequencer machinery does not use the ref API and instead
   records names of certain objects it needs for its correct operation
   in temporary files, which makes these objects susceptible to loss
   by garbage collection.  These temporary files have been added as
   starting points for reachability analysis to fix this.
   (merge bc7f5db896 pw/gc-during-rebase later to maint).


 * "git cherry-pick" invoked during "git rebase -i" session lost
   the authorship information, which has been corrected.
   (merge e4301f73ff vn/rebase-with-cherry-pick-authorship later to maint).


 * The code paths that call repo_read_object_file() have been
   tightened to react to errors.
   (merge 568459bf5e js/check-null-from-read-object-file later to maint).


 * Other code cleanup, docfix, build fix, etc.
   (merge 5aea3955bc rj/clarify-branch-doc-m later to maint).
   (merge 9cce3be2df bk/bisect-doc-fix later to maint).
   (merge 8430b438f6 vd/fsck-submodule-url-test later to maint).
   (merge 3cb4384683 jc/t0091-with-unknown-git later to maint).
   (merge 020456cb74 rs/receive-pack-remove-find-header later to maint).
   (merge bc47139f4f la/trailer-cleanups later to maint).

technical and commercial stuff, half a dozen stories
NetworkManager 1.46 Adds Support for 6GHz Wi-Fi and Energy-Efficient Ethernet
NetworkManager 1.46 has been released today as the latest stable version of this popular network connection manager software for Linux-based operating systems that introduces major changes.