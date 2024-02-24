today's leftovers

When you first sign into a Linux server to take over the role of managing it, there are a number of things that you will need to know right away about the system’s user accounts – such as where they are stored, how you list them, how you can determine who is logged in, how to view how often users log in, how to list what processes your users are running, determining if users change their passwords from time to time, and checking if they are members of more than one user group.