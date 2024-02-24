today's leftovers
-
Applications
-
Linux Links ☛ Machine Learning in Linux: ocrs – modern OCR engine
ocrs is a Rust library and CLI tool for extracting text from images, also known as OCR (Optical Character Recognition).
-
Monitor GNU/Linux User Activity With Acct or Psacct Tools
The “acct” or “psacct” are two of the best-known tools for assisting system administrators in keeping track of other users’ activity on their system and what resources are being consumed.
-
-
BSD
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 547: IT Impostor Syndrome
Overcoming imposter syndrome in IT, A Practical Guide to GNU sed With Examples, Early computer art by Barbara Nessim, Don't prefill config files, Trapping Spambots Based on Target Domain Only, You cannot cURL under pressure, and more
-
-
CAMARA
-
Business Wire ☛ Linux Foundation’s CAMARA Project and Automotive Edge Computing Consortium to Formally Collaborate to Advance Connected Vehicle Services
Through this collaboration, AECC and CAMARA will work together to ensure interoperability and compatibility across diverse connected vehicle platforms. By establishing common standards and frameworks, the collaboration aims to unlock the full potential of connected vehicle services and accelerate the adoption of next-generation automotive technologies.
-
-
Servers
-
Network World ☛ Viewing user accounts and activities on Linux servers
When you first sign into a Linux server to take over the role of managing it, there are a number of things that you will need to know right away about the system’s user accounts – such as where they are stored, how you list them, how you can determine who is logged in, how to view how often users log in, how to list what processes your users are running, determining if users change their passwords from time to time, and checking if they are members of more than one user group.
-
How to Analyse Linux Malware in ANY.RUN
ANY.RUN is a cloud-based environment for analyzing Windows malware and Linux-based samples. Malware analysts, SOC, DFIR teams can safely examine threats, simulate different scenarios, and gain insights into malware behavior to improve cybersecurity strategies.
-