This week in KDE: real fake session restore

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 24, 2024



Welp, the mega-release is pretty much carved in stone now, and set for a release in four days! Lots of people have worked really hard on it for over a year, and we hope you love it! Nevertheless, I’m sure our diligent QA-obsessed users will waste no time in finding all the issues we missed, and we’ll work as hard as we can to fix them.

But once those are fixed too, the focus will eventually begin to shift once more towards features. And we have big ideas for new features to ship in Plasma 6.1 and beyond! With the architectural work done over the past year, a lot of very exciting possibilities have been unlocked. I think we’re going to see Plasma 6 as a pretty amazing springboard for next-gen stuff very quickly.

And to start things off, we have two nice new features that are landing in Plasma 6.1 already...

