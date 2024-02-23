antiX-23.1 Brings More Choice and Flexibility for Linux Enthusiasts

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2024,

updated Feb 23, 2024



antiX stands out in the crowded space of Linux distributions for its commitment to providing a systemd-free and elogind-free environment, catering to users who prefer simplicity, speed, and control over their system’s init processes.

Relying on the IceWM window manager (with Fluxbox, JWM, and herbstluftwm also available as options) and known for its minimal resource usage, antiX is an excellent choice for all advanced Linux users looking for a lightweight Linux distro suitable for use on older computers.

Nearly half a year after the major antiX 23 release, the devs have announced antiX-23.1, titled “Arditi del Popolo.” Let’s see what’s new.

Read on

An update

The original: