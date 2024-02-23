Ubuntu Leftovers

Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in FreeImage, an open-source support library for graphic image formats. These vulnerabilities, when left unaddressed, could potentially lead to denial of service attacks. On 16th January 2024, the Ubuntu security team released critical security updates addressing several FreeImage vulnerabilities in different Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 18.04.

However, both releases have reached the end of life, so the security updates are only available if you have an Ubuntu Pro subscription. Alternatively, you can opt for an affordable option to secure your Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 workloads with TuxCare’s Extended Lifecycle Support.

TuxCare provides five additional years of vendor-grade security patches for Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 after the EOL period. With no security updates, the EOL systems are at high risk of successful exploits. But with TuxCare, you can continue receiving security patches and maintain the security as well as compliance of your Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 servers.