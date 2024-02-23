Ubuntu Leftovers
XDA ☛ What is Ubuntu? The ins and outs of one of the most popular Linux distros
You've probably heard of Linux even if you haven't used it, and while it is often talked about as an alternative to Windows, Linux isn't just one thing. There are lots of different implementations of Linux, and one of the most popular is Ubuntu, which advertises itself as the Linux operating system for data centers, enterprise PCs, regular desktops and laptops, and more. Here's everything you need to know about Ubuntu.
Multiple FreeImage Vulnerabilities Fixed in Ubuntu
Multiple vulnerabilities were discovered in FreeImage, an open-source support library for graphic image formats. These vulnerabilities, when left unaddressed, could potentially lead to denial of service attacks. On 16th January 2024, the Ubuntu security team released critical security updates addressing several FreeImage vulnerabilities in different Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 18.04.
However, both releases have reached the end of life, so the security updates are only available if you have an Ubuntu Pro subscription. Alternatively, you can opt for an affordable option to secure your Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 workloads with TuxCare’s Extended Lifecycle Support.
TuxCare provides five additional years of vendor-grade security patches for Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 after the EOL period. With no security updates, the EOL systems are at high risk of successful exploits. But with TuxCare, you can continue receiving security patches and maintain the security as well as compliance of your Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 18.04 servers.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Node.js on Ubuntu 24.04
TecAdmin ☛ How to Setup Laravel on Ubuntu 22.04
Laravel is a robust, feature-rich PHP framework used for creating high-quality web applications. It simplifies tasks like routing, authentication, caching, and sessions, making it a popular choice for developers worldwide. If you are using Ubuntu 22.04 and planning to set up Laravel, this comprehensive guide is all you need.
Assign multiple IP addresses to single network interface on Ubuntu
If you have a single network interface and want to bind several IP addresses to it then on Ubuntu Linux, it is very easy to perform and hand in multiple scenarios.
