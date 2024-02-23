Software: Clipcat, woofV, Seccomp, and Warp
Linux Links ☛ Clipcat – clipboard manager written in Rust
Clipcat is a clipboard manager which supports X11 and experimental support for Wayland. It uses a client-server architecture.
Barry Kauler ☛ woofV post-process populated rootfs
Previous post in woofV project:
https://bkhome.org/news/202402/woofv-populated-rootfs.html
...the script '5populate-rootfs' populated folder 'rootfs' with all the packages.
LinuxSecurity ☛ How Seccomp Profiles Can Improve Kubernetes Security
Seccomp , which comes from "secure computing mode," is a built-in security feature in the GNU/Linux kernel that limits the system calls a process can make. Seccomp profiles in Kubernetes help minimize attack surfaces and prevent malicious code execution.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Warp, Rust-Based Terminal with AI, is Now Available on Linux
Linux developers have a new toy to play with, Warp. Warp is a (currently) closed-source terminal emulator built using the Rust programming language. It offers hardware acceleration, integrated AI, collaborative capabilities, and uses a “block” based approach to group commands and output that help set it apart from traditional console-based tools.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Engage with Uyuni Community Hours
Uyuni Community Hours sessions take place on the last Friday of the month. The sessions offer an invaluable opportunity for both the community and the project’s development team to come together.[...]
Meeting Migration Recap: An overview of recent changes to the meeting platform, enhancing accessibility and participation for the community.
What’s New in Uyuni: A detailed exploration of the latest features and improvements in the February 2024 release of Uyuni.
Containerized Uyuni: Release Strategy: Insights into the future of Uyuni’s deployment and management within containerized environments.
"It's FOSS" on proprietary!