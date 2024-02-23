All Quiet in the Trenches, Reviewed on Linux, and Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Client
Boiling Steam ☛ All Quiet in the Trenches, Reviewed on Linux
All Quiet in the Trenches is a fun and heartbreaking game where a minor wound can escalate into total defeat.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Stories from the Outbreak and TallowMere 2 - 2024-02-21 Edition
Between 2024-02-14 and 2024-02-21 there were 35 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 389 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 9 % of total released titles. This week the biggest release is the 1.0 version of Stories from the Outbreak that just left Early Access after a whole year of feedback and iteration. It now seems to be a very solid and robust game to try out! Here’s the full list of titles worth checking out in this week: [...]