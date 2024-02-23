today's howtos
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install JupyterLab on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Jupyter is a free and open-source web application for interactive computing and data science. In this guide, we'll show you step-by-step instructions on how to install JupyterLab on the Rocky GNU/Linux 9 server. You will install JupyterLab, enable the JupyterLab authentication, and then set up Nginx as a reverse proxy.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ You can now Test Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop Installer in Web Browser
For those who are interested in the development of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the developer team has opened a channel for the desktop installer usability test. Anyone can try out the desktop installer by simply visiting a page in web browser.
APNIC ☛ How broadcasting a major event affects Internet traffic from an IXP’s perspective
Guest Post: Internet traffic trends during the Sanremo Festival in Italy paint an interesting picture.
TuMFatig ☛ Using the Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall with OpenBSD
I remembered my Dad brought home a Logitech TrackBall years ago and I have not bad memories of it. As part of my recent desktop changes, I decided to try a TrackBall. Internet reviews seem to acknowledge the Kensington SlimBlade Pro TrackBall is one of the best devices out there.
So I decided to try it with my OpenBSD laptop.
TecAdmin ☛ A Complete Guide to Setup a Kubernetes (K8s) Cluster Using Ansible
Kubernetes has become the go-to solution for container orchestration, allowing developers to deploy, manage, and scale containerized applications with ease. However, setting up a Kubernetes cluster can be a complex process, involving numerous steps and configurations.
Linux Journal ☛ Maximizing Network Monitoring Efficiency Creating Netstat Aliases
In today's interconnected digital landscape, monitoring network activity is paramount for ensuring the security and efficiency of computer systems. Whether you're a system administrator, network engineer, or an IT enthusiast, having insights into network connections and traffic can help identify potential threats, troubleshoot issues, and optimize performance. One of the go-to tools for monitoring network activity is netstat, a command-line utility available on most operating systems. While netstat offers powerful capabilities, its usage can be cumbersome and time-consuming, especially when dealing with complex network environments. In this article, we'll explore how to harness the full potential of netstat by creating aliases, allowing you to streamline your network monitoring efforts and focus on what matters most.
Newly installed Bitnami Ghost blog keeps redirecting to the LocalHost
Experiencing issues with Bitnami Ghost redirecting to localhost can be frustrating, especially when you’re trying to access your website. This problem can occur due to various reasons, including misconfigurations, incorrect settings, or issues with your web server setup.
How to Enable/Disable Monitor Mode in GNU/Linux (using 3 Methods)
If you are a penetration tester, network administrator, or security professional diving into the realm of WiFi pentesting, your journey will involve enabling monitor mode on your Network Interface Card (NIC).
How to Install and Use Fedora Media Writer on Linux
Fedora Media Writer is a Fedora team and community-driven effort to offer a free, open-source, and cross-platform application to write any ISO image to your flash drive (USB stick).
Access Local PC With a Domain Name Using Clownflare Tunnels
Do you want to access your localhost over the internet (without static IP, without a router, without port forwarding) using the HTTPS protocol, remotely access your PC via SSH, or have you set up an FTP server on your system and want to access it...?
Fzf: Quick Search via Fuzzy Finder on GNU/Linux (Install + Use)
“fzf” (or fuzzy finder) is a small, blazingly fast, and cross-platform command-line utility that allows you to perform interactive or dynamic searches via an interactive interface for effortless navigation and selection from matching options.
FrankenPHP: A Modern PHP App Server in Go (Install + Use)
FrankenPHP is a modern PHP app server built on Go and using the Caddy server under the hood. The standout feature that caught my eye was its standalone and self-contained binary, which can be easily downloaded and used without requiring any installation.