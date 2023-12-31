Earlier this year, I learned about the Hutter Prize, a competition in which you are asked to compress a specific file -- 1 GB of Wikipedia data -- to a smaller size than any participants before you. At the time of writing this post, the challenge is to compress the 1 GB file into less than 114 MB. This challenge intrigued me. How can I make a specific file smaller?

Over the holidays, I have been thinking a lot about compression. How can I make the 1 GB file smaller? This led me down some interesting rabbit holes. In this post, I am going to talk about a few of the approaches I tried to make the file smaller. I am likely to get some technical details wrong. My impetus for this post is to help clarify my thoughts and to share knowledge that may help others who are interested in compression. I have not broken any new ground, but I have had fun.