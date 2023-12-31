Programming Leftovers
MaskRay ☛ reviews.llvm.org became a read-only archive
For approximately 10 years, reviews.llvm.org functioned as the code view site for the LLVM project, utilizing a Phabricator instance. This website hosted numerous invaluable code review discussions. However, following LLVM's transition to GitHub pull requests, there arises a necessity for a read-only archive of the existing Phabricator instance.
Zach Flower ☛ A Polyglot Hello World Has Appeared!
I was goofing off on the Internet last night and was completely nerd sniped by the phrase "polyglot hello world." In a nutshell, a polyglot hello world is a "Hello World" program that is syntactically correct in as many programming languages as possible.
James G ☛ Adventures with compression
Earlier this year, I learned about the Hutter Prize, a competition in which you are asked to compress a specific file -- 1 GB of Wikipedia data -- to a smaller size than any participants before you. At the time of writing this post, the challenge is to compress the 1 GB file into less than 114 MB. This challenge intrigued me. How can I make a specific file smaller?
Over the holidays, I have been thinking a lot about compression. How can I make the 1 GB file smaller? This led me down some interesting rabbit holes. In this post, I am going to talk about a few of the approaches I tried to make the file smaller. I am likely to get some technical details wrong. My impetus for this post is to help clarify my thoughts and to share knowledge that may help others who are interested in compression. I have not broken any new ground, but I have had fun.